Gender gap in banking narrows slightly

But female representation in management still low

The gender gap in the banking industry of Bangladesh narrowed in the second half of 2023, with the number of female bankers in the country rising by 2.2 percent during the period, official figures show.

As per a recent report by the Bangladesh Bank, there were 33,346 active female bankers during the July-December period of last year, representing 16.32 percent of the total workforce in the banking industry.

Compiled by the sustainable finance department of the central bank, the report showed that 43 private commercial banks employed about 22,248, or 66.72 percent, of these female workers.

Meanwhile, six state-owned commercial banks employed a majority of the rest, accounting for about 8,206, or 24.60 percent, of the female workforce in the banking industry.

However, female representation in upper management remains inadequate, with only 13.51 percent of banks' board members and 9.36 percent of their senior employees being women.

Nine foreign commercial banks had the highest concentration of female workers, with 24.18 percent of their overall staff being women. However, they employed just 981 female workers collectively.

Citing how gender equality is key for the development of any economy, the report said reducing the ratio of men to women in the banking sector was crucial for expanding financial inclusion.

To encourage more women to join the banking sector, various banks have taken steps to promote female participation.

This includes providing six months maternity leave, conducting awareness training, and offering transportation facilities for female staff.

However, the data paints a disappointing picture about a lack of childcare centres, as only five financial institutions have such facilities for their employees' children.

Against this backdrop, the central bank urged more banks to follow suit.

The report highlighted that gender equality is not only a social responsibility, but also a business opportunity. It could enhance banks' performance, reputation and sustainability.