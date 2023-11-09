First NDB project to ensure safe water for Dhaka

Tk 4,440cr project expected to get approval at today’s Ecnec meeting

The government is set to take up its first New Development Bank-funded project to ensure a safe water supply for Dhaka residents.

The proposal for the Tk 4,440 crore project titled "Extended Dhaka Water Supply Resilience" is expected to be placed at today's meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

NDB, formerly known as the Brics Development Bank, will provide 78 percent of the project cost.

Under the project, a 40-kilometre transmission network and a 1,575 km distribution network will be established, while 170 deep tube wells will be set up at different parts of the capital.

Bangladesh is at the final stage of borrowing $800 million from the NDB for two projects. The other project is the Dhaka-Narayanganj gas pipeline project.

The country has already agreed to pay $188.4 million in paid-up capital to become a member of the new multilateral development bank.

Bangladesh will have to pay $188.4 million in seven instalments in seven years. And it will be able to contribute $753 million through the purchase of bonds later. This will serve as authorised capital.

This means Bangladesh's share in NDB will come to $942 million, which is 1.84 percent.

NDB's authorised capital is $100 billion, which is open for subscription by members of the United Nations.

Also at today's Ecnec meeting, the project styled "Improvement of Urban Public Health Preventive Services" will be placed.

The Tk 1,181 crore project is aimed at strengthening the existing mosquito control unit of the Local Government Division with adequate technical support, equipment, human resources and training.

Of the project cost, the World Bank will provide Tk 1,073 crore.

Under the project, different facilities including a biological lab, training lab, insectarium, auditorium, and server room with relevant equipment will be established.

Besides, the warning system to prevent the dengue epidemic will be upgraded and the second and third floors of Dhaka Mosquito Control Office will be built.

Interventions to be supported by the project will include physical control (such as draining breeding sites, clearing culverts, etc.) and strengthening the capacity for integrated vector management in line with the LGD's national guidelines for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.

A total of 37 project proposals -- both new and revised -- are expected to be placed at today's Ecnec meeting.

In the last Ecnec meeting on October 31, a total of 50 projects were placed, of which 37 were approved.

Today's Ecnec meeting is likely to be the last one during the current term of the government, as the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of the next parliamentary election in the middle of November.