Mon Oct 28, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 11:32 AM

Downturn in stock market continues

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continues declining today after hitting a nearly four-year low yesterday.

The benchmark index, DSEX, shed 24.13 points or 0.48 percent to 4941.26 points as of 11:06 am. 

Turnover was Tk 114.2 crore, with 140 stocks advancing, 184 declining, and 65 remaining unchanged.

Amid downturn, the stock regulator launched an inquiry yesterday. 

The inquiry committee will assess the persistent market slump and provide recommendations within 10 working days. 

Meanwhile, in Chattogram, the CASPI index dropped 0.52 percent or 73.39 points to 13933.20.

