The benchmark index DSEX lost 120 points as of 12.26pm

Dhaka stocks fell in early trade today maintaining the downbeat that began by the end of last week.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, shed 120.29 points of 2.03 percent to 5,783.53 as of 12.26 pm.

Two other indices at the DSE suffered decline too.

Turnover stood at Tk 338 crore.

Of the securities, 25 gained, 354 declined and 15 remained unchanged.