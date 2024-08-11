Dhaka stocks jumping further

The DSEX soared 0.99% to 5,983.76 as of 12.38pm

The Dhaka stocks soared in the morning trade, maintaining the buoyancy for the fourth day on optimism following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of an uprising.

Yesterday, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned, who was appointed by the immediate Awami League government.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, jumped 58.95 points or 0.99 percent to 5,983.76 as of 12.38pm.

The DSES, the Shariah-based index, advanced 1.47 points to 0.11 percent to 1,276.38.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, jumped 28.99 points to 1.35 percent to 2161.73 points.

The turnover stood at Tk 1,364 crore with 132 issues gaining, 244 declining and 22 remaining unchanged.