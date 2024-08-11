Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:52 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Dhaka stocks jumping further

The DSEX soared 0.99% to 5,983.76 as of 12.38pm
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:49 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:52 PM
Dhaka stock exchange rebound
Representational image

The Dhaka stocks soared in the morning trade, maintaining the buoyancy for the fourth day on optimism following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of an uprising.

Yesterday, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned, who was appointed by the immediate Awami League government.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, jumped 58.95 points or 0.99 percent to 5,983.76 as of 12.38pm.

The DSES, the Shariah-based index, advanced 1.47 points to 0.11 percent to 1,276.38.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, jumped 28.99 points to 1.35 percent to 2161.73 points.

The turnover stood at Tk 1,364 crore with 132 issues gaining, 244 declining and 22 remaining unchanged.

Related topic:
Dhaka Stock Exchange
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka stocks snap three-day losing streak

Stocks drop in first two hours of trading

1w ago

DSE stocks fall almost flat

3w ago
Dhaka stocks rise

Stocks plunge for second consecutive day

1m ago
DSE stocks fall

DSE stocks fall amid profit booking

3w ago
Stocks snap nine-day losing streak

Stocks snap nine-day losing streak

2m ago
হাছান মাহমুদ, অর্থ পাচার, ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দ,
|অর্থনীতি

হাছান মাহমুদ ও তার স্ত্রী-কন্যার ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দের নির্দেশ

হাসান মাহমুদ, তারা স্ত্রী নুরান ফাতেমা ও কন্যা নাফিসা জুমাইনা মাহমুদের ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দের নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বিএফআইইউ

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের দাবি পূরণের প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়ে থানায় ফেরার আহ্বান স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification