DCCI criticises exclusive port rent exemption for RMG

Other sectors will lose competitiveness if only one sector gets the benefit, the chamber says

The port store rent exemption only for items used in the readymade garment industry will create disparity among industries, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) said today.

The chamber said the shipping ministry recently exempted the export-oriented apparel industry from the four-fold store rent on imported raw materials after the expiry of the storage period at Chattogram port.

According to a statement, the DCCI said most importers in the country use Chattogram port to bring in goods.

"Traffic congestion on the highway, inadequate infrastructure at the port, and delays in the unloading process often cause severe traffic jams in the port area, due to which importers across all industry sectors are facing various challenges," said DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed.

Without improvements in the supply chain, logistics management at Chattogram port, and communication infrastructure, a mere four-fold increase in store rent will raise the cost of doing business, he said.

As a result, the country will fall behind competing nations in terms of logistics costs, the DCCI president said.

He added that if special privileges are given only to importers from one sector, it will create discrimination against other sectors.

"And it will be considered a hindrance to ensuring a balanced business environment in the country," he added.

Due to this move, importers outside the readymade garment sector who use Chattogram port may fall behind in the competitive business ecosystem, Ahmed said.