Commerce ministry forms FBCCI election boards

The commerce ministry has constituted the election board and election appeal board for the upcoming election of the executive council of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the 2025–26 and 2026–27 terms.

According to a press release, Md Abdur Razzak, additional secretary (IIT) at the commerce ministry, has been appointed chairman of the election board.

The other members of the election board are Mursheda Zaman, joint secretary (IIT-2 branch), and Mustafizur Rahman, joint secretary (WTO-3 branch).

Meanwhile, the election appeal board will be chaired by Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (export).

Its other members include Tanvir Ahmed, joint secretary (administration-2 branch), and Md Razzaqul Islam, deputy secretary (export-4 branch).