Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jun 3, 2025 05:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 05:24 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Commerce ministry forms FBCCI election boards

Tue Jun 3, 2025 05:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 05:24 PM
Md Abdur Razzak, additional secretary (IIT) at the commerce ministry, is the chairman of the election board
Star Business Report
Tue Jun 3, 2025 05:21 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 05:24 PM
FBCCI calls for political stability

The commerce ministry has constituted the election board and election appeal board for the upcoming election of the executive council of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the 2025–26 and 2026–27 terms.

According to a press release, Md Abdur Razzak, additional secretary (IIT) at the commerce ministry, has been appointed chairman of the election board.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The other members of the election board are Mursheda Zaman, joint secretary (IIT-2 branch), and Mustafizur Rahman, joint secretary (WTO-3 branch).

Meanwhile, the election appeal board will be chaired by Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (export).

Its other members include Tanvir Ahmed, joint secretary (administration-2 branch), and Md Razzaqul Islam, deputy secretary (export-4 branch).

Related topic:
FBCCI electionthe Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lower interest rate to single digits for competitiveness: FBCCI

4m ago
Cut import duties on essential commodities: FBCCI

Cut import duties on essential commodities: FBCCI

1y ago
It's time to sign an FTA with USA: FBCCI

It's time to sign an FTA with USA: FBCCI

1y ago
Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement

Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement soon

1y ago
FBCCI election tomorrow

FBCCI election tomorrow

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে