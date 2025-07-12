Benapole trade drops sharply for bans, global downturn

In a year, imports declined by 631,330 tonnes and exports by 75,232 tonnes

Trade through Benapole land port has dropped sharply since August 5 last year due to the global downturn and bans by Bangladesh and India, causing major losses to businesses on both sides.

Bangladesh imported 2.13 million tonnes of goods from India through Benapole in the 2023-24 fiscal year, which fell to 1.49 million tonnes in the next year, according to data from Bangladesh's land ports.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's exports to the neighbour hit 381,440 tonnes in FY25, down from 456,672 tonnes in FY24.

That means, in a year, imports dropped by 631,330 tonnes and exports by 75,232 tonnes.

The successive bans have plunged the cross-border trade into a crisis, said Motiar Rahman, a director of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also urged the government to intervene to resolve the stalemate, as the continuous restrictions have caused severe disruptions.

On April 8, the Indian government barred the export of Bangladeshi goods via Indian airspace to a third country and imposed another restriction on May 17, halting the shipment of garments, cotton waste, plastic furniture, and various fruits.

Later, on June 26, India suspended the export of jute and jute products through land routes.

In retaliation, the Bangladesh government banned the import of yarn from India via land ports, citing the protection of domestic industries at the behest of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association.

The government has restricted many non-essential imports, while India has also suspended exports of various Bangladeshi goods, said Shamim Hossain, director of Benapole Land Port.

Today, 310 trucks carrying Indian goods entered Bangladesh, while only 63 trucks carrying Bangladeshi goods were exported, according to the port data.