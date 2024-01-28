BBS Cables posts Tk 2.5 crore profit in Q2

BBS Cables Limited registered a 33 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 2.5 crore in the October-December period of the ongoing financial year.

The manufacturer of electrical cables and wires made a Tk 1.90 crore profit in the second quarter a year ago, according to the unaudited financial statement.

Therefore, BBS Cables reported earnings per share of Tk 0.12 for the second quarter of 2023-24 against Tk 0.09 a year ago, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Shares of BBS Cables were down 4.42 percent to Tk 34.60 today.