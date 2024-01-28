Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:48 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:50 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BBS Cables posts Tk 2.5 crore profit in Q2

Star Business Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:48 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:50 PM
BBS Cables’ profit nosedives 88%

BBS Cables Limited registered a 33 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 2.5 crore in the October-December period of the ongoing financial year.

The manufacturer of electrical cables and wires made a Tk 1.90 crore profit in the second quarter a year ago, according to the unaudited financial statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Therefore, BBS Cables reported earnings per share of Tk 0.12 for the second quarter of 2023-24 against Tk 0.09 a year ago, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Shares of BBS Cables were down 4.42 percent to Tk 34.60 today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
খাদিজাতুল কুবরা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জবি শিক্ষার্থী খাদিজাকে ১ মামলা থেকে অব্যাহতি, আরেকটির আদেশ ২৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি

খাদিজার বিরুদ্ধে দুটি মামলার অভিযোগ একই হওয়ায় কলাবাগান থানায় করা মামলা থেকে তাকে অব্যাহতির নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘পুলিশ কোনো ঝামেলা করছে না’- রামদা নিয়ে মিছিল করা সেই যুবলীগ নেতা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification