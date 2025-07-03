Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 3, 2025
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 04:22 PM

Banks can use offshore banking deposits as collateral: BB

Thu Jul 3, 2025 04:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 04:22 PM
For that, the accountholder and the borrower should have a verifiable relationship
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 3, 2025 04:19 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 04:22 PM

Bangladesh Bank has given the go-ahead to scheduled banks to use foreign currency deposits held in their offshore banking units (OBUs) as collateral for lending to resident entities and individuals.

In a circular issued on July 3, the central bank said OBUs may permit foreign currency deposits of non-resident accountholders to be used by domestic banking units as collateral for financing resident companies, firms, and individuals.

Under existing regulations, OBUs can accept deposits from non-resident Bangladeshis, persons of Bangladeshi origin, foreign nationals, foreign institutional investors, and overseas companies or firms.

Now, these deposits can be used as collateral, provided there is a verifiable relationship between the accountholder and the borrower.

Non-resident Bangladeshis can also secure loans using their foreign currency deposits as collateral, the circular noted.

The collateral may be used to extend short-term working capital loans in local currency.

No charges or fees will be applicable to such collateral, although banks may maintain a margin to cover exchange rate risk.

In case of loan default, banks may liquidate the collateral, subject to formal procedures.

Balances in private foreign currency and non-resident foreign currency deposit accounts may also be used as collateral, but international banking account balances held with OBUs are excluded.

