Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM operations amid Eid vacation

Bangladesh Bank issued a notice in this regard today

Bangladesh Bank has instructed commercial banks to ensure uninterrupted transactions through automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals, internet banking, online e-payment gateways, and mobile financial services during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

In a notice issued today, the central bank also directed banks to enhance security at ATM booths and raise awareness among merchants and clients to prevent fraud in POS transactions.

Additionally, banks have been asked to keep two-factor authentication active for "card-not-present" transactions on online e-payment gateways and to notify clients of transactions via SMS alerts.

To assist customers, banks must keep their helpline services operational throughout the holidays to address any issues or complaints, the notice added.