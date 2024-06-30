Bank branches to stay close tomorrow for bank holiday 

Branches of commercial banks will remain officially closed tomorrow, for which the branch-based banking services will be unavailable to clients, due to July 1 being a bank holiday.

For this, Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange will also remain closed on July 1.

However, many online banking services will continue to operate. Moreover, employees of the commercial banks will work overtime on June 30 to prepare half-yearly balance sheets.

Employees of commercial banks in Bangladesh enjoy bank holidays twice a year.

The next bank holiday is scheduled to be observed on December 31, with banks finalising their financial accounts for the whole year on the preceding day.

However, Bangladesh Bank, headquarters of the commercial banks and some of their key branches will remain open.