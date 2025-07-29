Business
Bangladesh to buy two LNG cargoes for Tk 989cr from Singapore, South Korea

Representational photo: Collected

The government has approved the purchase of two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market at a total cost of Tk 989 crore, with the average unit price standing at around $12 per million British thermal unit (MMbtu)

The approvals came at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase held at the Secretariat in Dhaka today. 

The proposals were placed by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

Govt approves LNG import to address gas shortfall

One cargo will be imported from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd at a unit price of $11.97 per MMbtu, with the total cost amounting to Tk 503 crore.

The second cargo will be procured from Posco International Corporation, South Korea, at a unit price of $11.95 per MMbtu, costing Tk 486 crore.

