Bangladesh Bank warns public against fake TakaPay website

There is no official mobile app or website for TakaPay, says the central bank

Bangladesh Bank has issued a warning about a fake website that is using the name of the national card scheme, TakaPay.

The website (https://takapaycard.com) is not authorised and is collecting personal information from people, the central bank said in a press release today.

The banking watchdog said this fake website asks for names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and national identity numbers.

"Giving such sensitive information could lead to financial loss or harassment," the statement read.

Bangladesh Bank launched the TakaPay card to improve local card payments and reduce foreign currency spending. So far, 15 banks are giving TakaPay debit cards to their customers.

However, the bank clearly stated that there is no official website or mobile app for TakaPay. The fake site is also using logos of TakaPay and the National Payment Switch Bangladesh without permission.

Under the Trademark Act, 2009, no one can use these trademarks without approval from the rightful owner. Also, the new Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2024 says that no one can run payment services without a licence from Bangladesh Bank.

According to the law, collecting money, giving loans, or doing financial business without approval is a punishable offense.

The central bank has asked people to stay alert and not share any information on the fake website. The public should only trust official communication channels.

This alert serves as a reminder to always check the source before giving out personal details online. Sharing information on unverified sites can lead to serious problems.

People are advised to report such websites if they come across them. Bangladesh Bank continues to monitor for fake platforms and take action to protect the public.