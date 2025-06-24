Govt turns to AI for faster delivery of projects

Plans Tk 316cr reform programme

Bangladesh plans to launch a Tk 316 crore reform programme aimed at significantly speeding up project planning, approval, and implementation through the use of artificial intelligence for the first time.

Backed by the World Bank, the initiative to digitise and streamline the management of government spending is likely to be cleared at today's meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Officials with knowledge of the planned programme say the new system will address long-standing bottlenecks in project formulation and execution by introducing a single digital platform for end-to-end processing, with AI integrated into decision-making, monitoring and risk management.

The move comes in response to chronic inefficiencies in the current system. On average, it takes three years to prepare, process, and approve a project. This results in more than 1,000 projects requiring revisions or deadline extensions each year, according to the planned project's proposal.

To improve performance with the new programme, the government plans to build a centralised platform integrating IBAS++ (Integrated Budget and Accounting System (IBAS++), e-PMIS (electronic-Project Management Information System), and related asset and project management systems.

A single sign-in mechanism will allow real-time data exchange across agencies, while AI tools will help analyse project data and identify delays or implementation issues.

Civil servants will receive training in AI-based analytics, cybersecurity, and risk management to support the transition.

Around 36 percent of the project's budget is likely be allocated for ICT equipment, software, and databases. A further 20 percent is expected go toward local and foreign training, and 28 percent will likely be earmarked for consultancy services.

The AI-driven reform project is one of six proposals expected to be up for approval at today's ECNEC meeting, with a combined value of Tk 4,017 crore.

Among them is a Tk 552 crore project titled "Procurement Modernisation to Improve Public Service Delivery", which is expected to receive Tk 433 crore in financing from the World Bank. It aims to upgrade the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system with a new data centre, updated modules, contract management tools, and online training platforms.

Emerging technologies, including AI, machine learning, and Open Contracting Data Standards, will be used to enhance transparency, enable real-time analytics, and strengthen evidence-based procurement decisions. The project also includes a long-term capacity-building strategy to professionalise procurement and encourage sustainable, eco-friendly practices.

Another major project on the agenda is a Tk 652 crore programme to improve access to safe water, sanitation, and waste management for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. The Asian Development Bank is expected to provide Tk 420 crore in grant financing.

Key interventions include building new pipelines, installing household connections, improving surface water reservoirs, and setting up human waste management systems in the refugee camps.

The government also plans to undertake a Tk 2,009 crore project titled "TVET Teachers for the Future (TTF) Programme" to improve the quality of technical education. The Asian Development Bank is expected to finance Tk 1,800 crore of the total cost.

Bangladesh currently has 55,304 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) teachers, of whom 21 percent are women.

The project aims to provide high-quality teacher training in five priority technology areas aligned with future industry needs: electrical and electronics, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering, and agriculture and food.