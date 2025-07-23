Customs launches special auction to clear backlog at Ctg port

Bangladesh will auction around Tk 100 crore worth of abandoned imports on August 8, in the first such sale held under a special order aimed at easing the severe congestion at the country's ports.

The auction, to be conducted by Custom House, Chattogram, will include 6,000 tonnes of goods in 343 containers grouped into 146 lots, according to a circular issued by the customs office on July 19.

The goods—ranging from fabrics, machinery and tyres to tiles, steel, scrap materials, plastics and sodium sulphate—were imported between 2020 and 2023 but were never claimed by consignees.

"This is the first time such a large number of containers are being auctioned under the special mechanism," Md Sakib Hossain, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, told The Daily Star.

"The process has been launched with greater speed and transparency to clear port space and reduce delays," he said.

The auction is part of a broader effort to decongest Bangladesh's busiest seaport, which has been overwhelmed by abandoned containers.

As per the Ctg customs circular, the containers are open for inspection until July 31. Bidders with a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) can submit their bids online from anywhere in the country until August 7.

"To encourage participation, bidders have been given a 10-day inspection window and full online access from any part of the country," said Hossain.

Unlike regular auctions, there is no requirement to set a reserve price for the lots being sold under the special auction, but legal verification is mandatory.

Customs officials believe this provision will draw higher participation, as goods will be awarded to the highest bidder regardless of price.

According to Chattogram Port Authority data, there are currently 9,644 unreleased containers stranded at the port. Among these, 383 hold perishable goods such as fruits and spices, 357 contain hazardous materials, and the rest are filled with non-perishables including construction materials, chemicals, electronics, and consumer goods.

Apart from this, there are 453 imported vehicles which were brought in by 208 companies and individuals since 1995, port officials said.

To expedite the clearance of such abandoned imports, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a special order in June, allowing customs houses at all sea and land ports to sell goods through e-auction, spot auction, or, under certain conditions, direct sale or transfer.

The order also permits the disposal of hazardous materials either at an offered price or free of cost to authorised agencies.

Under the special order, all goods imported before 2024 are now being brought under the special auction. Items imported in 2024 and onwards will continue to be sold through the regular process.

In parallel with the special auction, customs authorities are also preparing to auction approximately 2,000 tonnes of goods from 113 containers grouped into 64 lots under the regular system.

The items are set to be auctioned on July 30, and participation is also open to all eligible bidders online.

According to customs law, importers have to take delivery of goods within 15 days of arrival at the port; if they fail to do so, the Customs authority will initiate procedures to sell the goods through auction.