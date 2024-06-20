Black money whitening provision needs to be reviewed: Momen

Taxpayers have been disappointed with the budgetary provision for whitening black money, former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told parliament today.

"Honest taxpayers have become frustrated with the provision of whitening black money just by paying a 15 percent tax. I feel the provision needs to be reviewed further," he said.

Corruption is now the main barrier to maintaining growth, he said. The government's image is being tarnished because of corruption, he added.

Momen said the projects are not getting implemented in time due to corruption, which ultimately causes a rise in project costs.

"A portion of bureaucrats has become corrupt, which is intensifying harassment of the people. The entire bureaucracy is blamed due to a handful of corrupt bureaucrats," said Momen.

He said this while participating in the general discussion on the proposed national budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The price hike of daily essentials, alongside the rise in taxes, corruption, and extortion, is a matter of great concern for the country's people, Momen said.