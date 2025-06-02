60 resorts shut in Bandarban’s Lama due to bad weather

The local administration has suspended the closure of around 60 tourist resorts in Lama upazila of Bandarban to avoid the risk of loss of life due to adverse weather conditions.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Lama Upazila Natural Disaster Preparedness Committee yesterday.

Confirming the matter, Lama Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Moin Uddin said, "Due to several days of continuous heavy rainfall, there is a risk of natural disasters at the resorts located on the hilly slopes. To prevent any loss of life, all resorts in tourist spots, including Mirinja Valley, will remain temporarily closed until further notice."

Once the weather conditions becomes normal, the resorts will be reopened, he said.

Sanatan Kumar Mondal, the acting officer of the Bandarban Meteorological Office, said 87 millimeters of rainfall were recorded in Bandarban in the last 24 hours till 3:00pm today.

Arup Chakraborty, executive engineer of the Bandarban Water Development Board, said that due to the heavy rainfall, the water levels of the Sangu, Matamuhuri, and Bakkhali rivers have risen, although the water levels have not yet crossed the danger level.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ara Rini said that 220 temporary shelters have been opened across the district's seven upazilas to deal with the disaster situation.

In addition to the administration, a "Disaster Emergency Response Committee" has been formed with the coordination of the fire service, police, health department, volunteer organisations, and NGOs, said the DC.

Announcements are being made via loudspeakers to warn and urge residents living in vulnerable areas at the foothills to move to the shelters for their safety, added Shamim Ara Rini.