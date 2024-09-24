UCB, Buet alumni sign deal for co-branded credit card

Sharif Zahir, chairman of United Commercial Bank PLC, and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, president of Buet Graduates Club Limited, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the club's head office in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Buet Graduates Club Limited to launch a co-branded credit card for the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) alumni.

Syed Faridul Islam, acting managing director of the bank, and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, president of the club, penned the MoU at the club's head office in the capital's Banani, according to a press release.

Sharif Zahir, chairman of the bank, was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony.

Zahir said, "We are really happy to bring a co-branded credit card for the members of the Buet Graduates Club. UCB is working tirelessly to enrich the banking experience of the people of this country and develop a positive mindset about the financial sector."

"We are hopeful that this joint venture between the Buet Graduates Club and UCB will add a new dimension to the lives of club members."

Under this agreement, the bank will launch a co-branded credit card to make financial transactions more convenient for the members of the club, founded in 2018 for Buet alumni.

Through this, the club members can avail all the financial and other benefits offered by the bank's credit card.

Farhad Ahmed Khan, a member of the executive committee (finance) of the club, and Shyamal Saha, a member of the executive committee, along with senior officials of both the entities were also present.