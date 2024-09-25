Southeast Bank declares 10% dividend

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of Southeast Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 29th annual general meeting, which has held virtually today. The meeting announced a 10 percent dividend, including a 6 percent cash dividend, for 2023. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC announced a 10 percent dividend, including a 6 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 29th annual general meeting, which has held virtually today.

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Kabir appreciated shareholders for their co-operation and active support for the bank's sustainable growth.

He assured everyone of gradually implementing the suggestions put forward in the meeting to accelerate the operational performance of the bank.

In his welcome address, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director, highlighted the bank's operational performance in 2023 and outlined future plans and strategies to further augment operational efficiency and asset quality of the bank.

The bank earned an operating profit of Tk 885 crore in 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the bank's total deposits amounted to Tk 38,640 crore and its total assets reached Tk 51,086. Earnings per share stood at Tk 1.66 and net asset value per share at Tk 24.92, the press release added.

Md Akikur Rahman, vice-chairman of the bank, MA Kashem, founder chairman and sponsor director, Azim Uddin Ahmed, ex-chairman and sponsor director, and Duluma Ahmed and Jusna Ara Kashem, sponsor directors, joined the meeting.

Rehana Rahman, Nasir Uddin Ahmed and Md Rafiqul Islam, directors, Mohammad Delwar Husain, independent director, and AKM Nazmul Haider, company secretary, also attended the meeting.