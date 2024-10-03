Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting

Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting) of Social Islami Bank Limited, attends a business review meeting of the bank at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank Limited recently arranged a business review meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting) of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Forkanullah said that the temporary setback in liquidity management would improve soon with the help of the Bangladesh Bank.

He hoped that clients will be able to carry out transactions as per their requirement.

He urged the clients to be patient and mentioned that their deposited money is fully secured.

Forkanullah mentioned that Social Islami Bank will soon return to normal transactions and expressed an earnest apology to the clients for the temporary inconvenience due to the liquidity crunch.

Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Nazmus Saadat, head of the millionaire deposit scheme and investment wing, Abul Ahsan Muhammad Habibur Rahman, head of IC and CD, and Abu Rushd Iftekharul Haque, head of TF and RMG, were present.

Md Shahriar Khan, head of the human resources division, and Mohammad Shoeb, head of FAD, and other senior officials of Social Islami Bank were also present.