Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Q2 profit down 5%

Shahjalal Islami Bank posted a slight decline in its profit for the April-June quarter of 2025, even as investment income edged higher.

The bank reported a 5 percent year-on-year drop in profit to Tk 159.40 crore during the second quarter, according to its recently released financial statements.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share for the period were Tk 1.43, a decrease from Tk 1.50 recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

The bank's net investment income saw a marginal increase, rising by 2 percent to Tk 322.80 crore.

Despite the dip in quarterly profit, the bank's consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) rose significantly. For the January-June period, NOCFPS stood at Tk 15.39, up from Tk 12.48 in the same period of 2024.

The bank attributed this rise to an increase in investment income and a decrease in placements with other banks and financial institutions.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 45.30 percent shares, while institutions held 20.95 percent, foreign investors held 0.01 percent, and the public held the remaining 33.74 percent.