Pubali Bank organises orientation programme for junior officers

Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC recently organised an "Orientation Program" for its newly recruited probationary junior officers.

A total of 148 junior officers took part in the five-day-long programme, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest.

In his inaugural speech, Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly.

He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies and equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the current competitive global market.

The bank's MD told them to serve the customer with determination, integrity, and professionalism.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors, and Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of human resources division, were present.

Among others, general managers of the head office and the bank's senior executives were also present.