Pubali Bank opens New Market Islamic banking branch in Bogura

Pubali Bank PLC has recently inaugurated its New Market Islamic banking branch in Bogura to provide modern Shariah-based banking services.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the ceremony as chief guest, while Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director, was present as special guest, according to a press release.

The event was presided over by ASM Rayhan Shameem, regional manager and deputy general manager of the Bogura region. Md Ashraful Islam, branch manager, delivered the vote of thanks.

Local businessmen, customers, well-wishers and senior executives of Pubali Bank were also present.