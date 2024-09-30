Moklesur Rahman elected SBAC Bank chairman

Md Moklesur Rahman has been elected chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank. The election was held at the 186th board meeting of the bank at its head office in Dhaka yesterday.

Rahman, one of the sponsor directors of the bank, was serving as the vice-chairman prior to his new role, said a press release.

He replaced Abu Zafar Mohammad Shofiuddin upon the completion of his tenure.

Rahman is the founder of B&T Group, a conglomerate with allied concerns such as Contech Construction Ltd, B&T Knitwear Ltd, B&T Cables Ltd, B&T Cold Storage Ltd, and B&T Development Ltd.

The other concerns are B&T Meter Ltd, B&T Transformers Ltd, Smart Meter, Pre-Stressed Poles Ltd, Nexus Securities Ltd, Tushar Ceramics Ltd, PMJ Asset Management Ltd, and BD Game Studio Ltd.

He is engaged in social, cultural, religious activities and patron of education as a distinguished philanthropist besides playing an exemplary role in the country's industry and commerce, economic development and job creation.

Rahman earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology.