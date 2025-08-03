Jamuna Bank’s Q2 profit drops 8%

Jamuna Bank saw its net profit decline in the April-June quarter of 2025, even as investment income increased.

The private commercial lender reported a consolidated net profit of Tk 131.54 crore in the second quarter, down 8 percent year-on-year, according to its recently released financial statements.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were Tk 1.40, a decline from the restated Tk 1.53 recorded in the same period of 2024.

The bank, however, said its investment income as of June 30, 2025, increased compared to the previous year, a development the lender attributed to its strategic initiative to invest in government securities.

The bank also reported an increase in its interest income, as well as commission, exchange, and brokerage income, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The net interest income rose 19 percent year-on-year, rising to Tk 129.68 crore.

For the six months from January to June 2025, the consolidated net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk 47.31, a rise from the restated Tk 43.39 in the first half of 2024.

According to the bank's financial statement, this increase was primarily due to higher investment income, increased fees and commissions, and borrowings from other banks.

The bank's net asset value per share as of June 30, 2025, was higher than at the end of 2024, mainly because of the increased net profit generated during the period.

Data from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) shows that as of June 30, 2025, sponsors and directors held 43.16 percent of the company's shares. The public held the largest portion with 51.48 percent, while the remaining 5.36 percent was owned by institutional and foreign investors.