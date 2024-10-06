Eastern Bank wins gold at ICSB award for sixth time

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, and Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs, receive an award from Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, adviser for the ministry of finance, at a function at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital on Saturday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has won the gold award at the 11th ICSB National Award 2023 for its corporate governance excellence.

The bank received the prestigious award for the sixth time, according to a press release.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, and Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs, received the award from Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, adviser for the ministry of finance, commerce, and science and technology at a function at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary to the finance ministry, and Md Selim Uddin, secretary to the commerce ministry, among others, were also present.