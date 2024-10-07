Dhaka Bank, Green Delta launch co-branded credit cards with Mastercard

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance, attend the launch of the dual insurance co-branded Martercard credit cards at The Westin Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank and Green Delta Insurance recently launched the country's first dual insurance co-branded Mastercard credit cards with life and non-life insurance benefits for the customers and employees of the insurer.

The credit cards are available in World and Titanium variants to the customers and employees of the insurer.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of the bank, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the insurer, attended the launch of the credit cards at The Westin Dhaka, said a press release.

"This collaboration between Dhaka Bank, Green Delta Insurance and Mastercard reinforces our role as a leading provider of financial services in Bangladesh," Maroof said.

"These products represent our dedication to delivering unparalleled financial services, empowering our customers with enhanced protection and a host of exclusive privileges -- all designed to meet their evolving needs."

"Our goal is to offer tailored insurance packages to ensure a seamless blend of financial and insurance services, so that cardholders have access to the best coverage options and additional benefits," said Farzanah.

"Through this collaboration, cardholders will be able to avail extensive insurance and healthcare benefits as well as exciting deals and discounts on lifestyle and travel spends," Kamal said.

The cards offer a range of insurance and health benefits and other attractive features, including up to Tk 10 lakh in death coverage, free annual health checkups, airport pick and drop service facility, airport meet and greet service facility, unlimited complimentary access to Balaka executive lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, etc.

Any customer and employee of the insurer will be eligible to avail this credit card service subject to applicable terms and conditions.

AKM Shahnawaj, additional managing director, Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer, Sheikh Abdul Bakir, deputy managing director, and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division, were present.

Other senior officials from the concerned organisations were also present.