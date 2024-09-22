Banks
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens branch in Kushtia

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC today opened its 225th branch, located at Bheramara in Kushtia.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the new branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury said the Islamic Banking System could enhance socio-economic development and halal business management

"The Islamic Banking System has already succeeded in proving that. With all the latest banking services, Al-Arafah Islami Bank will assist the development of this area," he added.

Abu Sayed Md Abdul Mannaf, senior executive vice-president and head of Khulna zone, presided over the ceremony.

Jalal Ahmed, executive vice-president and head of the public relations division, conducted the event.

Among others, Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, Nurul Amin, professor of Bheramara Adarsha Degree College, and Md Aminul Islam, manager of Bheramara branch, were also present.

