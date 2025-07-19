Standard Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, and Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Standard Bank PLC, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank PLC has recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA).

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, signed the MoU at the conference room of the Finance Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Md Khairuzzaman Mojumder, secretary of the Ministry of Finance, attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

Senior officials from Standard Bank, the NPA, and the Ministry of Finance were also present.