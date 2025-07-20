Southeast Bank, NSU launch co-branded credit, prepaid cards

Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of North South University, and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC, pose for photographs at the launch of Visa co-branded credit and prepaid cards on the university campus in Bashundhara, Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC and North South University (NSU) have jointly launched Visa co-branded credit and prepaid cards on the university campus in Bashundhara, Dhaka.

The initiative includes co-branded credit cards for NSU faculty and staff, and co-branded prepaid cards for students.

Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of NSU, and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of the bank, jointly inaugurated the cards recently, according to a press release.

Faculty members and staff will enjoy a lifetime annual fee waiver on their credit cards, along with credit limits tailored to their eligibility.

Students will benefit from a first-year annual fee waiver on their prepaid cards, in addition to receiving Tk 300 cashback on their first transaction.

The prepaid cards are specially designed to support both domestic and international payments, including online transactions such as foreign university application fees-- thereby promoting financial inclusion and enhancing convenience for students.

Ashish Chakraborty, director of business development for South Asia at Visa; Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan; Ahmed Tazmeen, registrar of the university; and Prof Abdur Rob Khan, treasurer, attended the event.

Among others, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, senior executive vice-president and head of cards at the bank; Kashef Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of the information technology division; Mamunur Rashid, senior vice-president and company secretary of the board division; and Sayma Banu, director of the training institute, were also present.