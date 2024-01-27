Southeast Bank holds agent banking conference

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director of Southeast Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a conference, styled “Agent Banking Conference”, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised its agent banking conference at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

All the agent outlet partners of Southeast Bank's agent banking across the country, divisional heads of the head office of the bank, head of branches and other officials participated in the conference.

Southeast Bank had launched its agent banking service "Shagotom" on March 7, 2021.

Its objective was to expand banking services for the unbanked people, especially for farmers and small entrepreneurs, to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services across the country.

Shagotom continues to provide "Tijarah", an Islamic and conventional banking service, through agent banking outlets across the country.