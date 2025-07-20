Prime Bank wins 'Best Bank for ESG 2025' in Bangladesh by Euromoney

Prime Bank PLC has been recognised as the "Best Bank for ESG 2025" in Bangladesh at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

The bank earned this accolade for the third consecutive year, highlighting its unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical conduct, and sound governance practices, according to a press release.

"We are immensely proud to be recognised by Euromoney once again," said Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of the bank.

"This award reflects our deep-rooted commitment to sustainable finance, community impact, and governance excellence. We thank our dedicated team, partners, and customers who join us on this journey to build a greener, more inclusive future," he added.

By securing the award for a third successive year, Prime Bank reinforces its position as a pioneer of sustainable banking in Bangladesh. The consecutive wins underscore the bank's sustained excellence and progressive leadership in ESG performance.

The award stands as a testament to Prime Bank's robust ESG governance -- demonstrated through the implementation of transparent policies and accountability frameworks aligned with international best practices; its strong green financing efforts, which have expanded a portfolio of sustainable loans and energy transition projects across Bangladesh; and its inclusive, socially responsible programmes that promote community development, small business financing, and financial literacy among underserved populations.

Euromoney, an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance, evaluates institutions across nearly 100 countries each July.

The "Best Bank for ESG" award recognises outstanding leadership in embedding environmental, social, and governance principles into all aspects of banking operations.