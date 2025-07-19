Mastercard launches ‘Dine. Delight. Depart for Thailand' campaign

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, inaugurates the campaign, titled “Dine. Delight. Depart for Thailand 2025”, in collaboration with Chef’s Table at the latter’s Table outlet in Gulshan-1, Dhaka recently. Photo: Mastercard

Mastercard, a global digital payment solutions provider, has recently launched a campaign, titled "Dine. Delight. Depart for Thailand 2025", in collaboration with Chef's Table, a prominent multi-cuisine dining destination and food court in Bangladesh.

Under this campaign, Mastercard cardholders have the chance to win exclusive rewards simply by using their Mastercard debit, credit or prepaid cards at any Chef's Table outlet nationwide.

According to a press release, the campaign will run from July 15 to August 31, 2025.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, inaugurated the campaign as the chief guest at the Chef's Table outlet in the capital's Gulshan-1.

The top 10 cardholders with the highest cumulative spending during the campaign period will receive exciting prizes, including a 3-day, 2-night couple's trip to Thailand, inclusive of return airfare and hotel accommodation.

An additional nine winners will be awarded Unimart shopping vouchers worth up to Tk 20,000.

Winners will be determined based on their total qualifying expenditure throughout the campaign duration.

Jubaer Hossain, lead of merchant and commerce at Mastercard Bangladesh, attended the event alongside senior representatives from Chef's Table, Mastercard, and its partner banks.