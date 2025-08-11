Eastern Bank unveils co-branded cards with ShareTrip and Visa

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of Eastern Bank PLC; Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa; and Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, jointly unveil the “ShareTrip Visa Co-branded Card” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), in partnership with ShareTrip, Bangladesh's leading online travel agency, and global payment network Visa, has launched the "ShareTrip Visa Co-branded Card", the country's first suite of lifestyle and travel-focused credit and debit cards.

Tailored for the modern traveller, the cards are designed to enhance both lifestyle and travel experiences through unparalleled convenience and rewards.

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa; Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of EBL; and Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, jointly unveiled the cards at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

"The ShareTrip Visa Co-branded Card underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering value-driven, secure, and globally accepted digital payment solutions," said Ahmed.

Faiz added: "Our collaboration with ShareTrip and Visa reaffirms EBL's dedication to providing distinctive financial solutions. This card not only streamlines travel payments but also offers tangible lifestyle and digital privileges for our customers."

Haque remarked: "This co-branded initiative reflects ShareTrip's mission to broaden our digital offerings. Alongside lifestyle benefits, we are opening the door to a richer world of experiences tailored to customers' everyday needs."

Available in credit variants (Platinum and Signature) and a debit version, the ShareTrip Visa Co-branded Card comes with value-added benefits for a wide range of customer segments.

Perks include exclusive lifestyle vouchers, special discounts on the ShareTrip Shop, flights, and hotels, as well as travel privileges such as airport lounge access, eSIM data offers, travel insurance, and more.

The debit variant is exclusively linked to EBL's Super Saver Account, offering additional value through bundled benefits and everyday banking convenience.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at EBL, was also present, along with senior executives from EBL, ShareTrip and Visa.