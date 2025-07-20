Bangladesh Development Bank holds performance review meeting

Ahmed Ismet, chairman of Bangladesh Development Bank PLC, poses for group photographs during the “Performance Review Meeting 2025” at the bank’s head office in the capital on Saturday. Md Jashim Uddin, managing director and CEO, was present. Photo: Bangladesh Development Bank

Bangladesh Development Bank PLC organised a "Performance Review Meeting 2025" at the bank's head office in the capital on Saturday.

Ahmed Ismet, chairman of the bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Jashim Uddin, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting.

KM Tariqul Islam, Md Abdul Mojid, Md Shah Alam, Sultan Mahmud Bin Zulfiqar, Md Shah Alam Mia, Mahbubun Nahar and Md Chaynul Haque, directors of the bank, Shachindra Nath Samadder, deputy managing director, along with all general managers, managers and other senior officials of the bank, were also present.