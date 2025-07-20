Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:43 PM

Most Viewed

Banking
Banking

Bangladesh Development Bank holds performance review meeting

Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:43 PM
Star Business Desk
Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:45 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:43 PM
Ahmed Ismet, chairman of Bangladesh Development Bank PLC, poses for group photographs during the “Performance Review Meeting 2025” at the bank’s head office in the capital on Saturday. Md Jashim Uddin, managing director and CEO, was present. Photo: Bangladesh Development Bank

Bangladesh Development Bank PLC organised a "Performance Review Meeting 2025" at the bank's head office in the capital on Saturday.

Ahmed Ismet, chairman of the bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Jashim Uddin, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting.

KM Tariqul Islam, Md Abdul Mojid, Md Shah Alam, Sultan Mahmud Bin Zulfiqar, Md Shah Alam Mia, Mahbubun Nahar and Md Chaynul Haque, directors of the bank, Shachindra Nath Samadder, deputy managing director, along with all general managers, managers and other senior officials of the bank, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ব্যাংক

ফরেনসিক অডিটে উঠে এল ৬ ইসলামি ব্যাংকের লুকানো মন্দ ঋণের তথ্য

তাদের অনাদায়ী ঋণ (এনপিএল) আগের ঘোষিত তথ্যের চেয়ে চারগুণ বেশি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই ২১: আদালতের রায়ের পরও শাটডাউন চালিয়ে যাওয়ার ঘোষণা, সহিংসতা অব্যাহত

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে