Thai PM issues public apology over leaked conversation

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (C) gestures during a press conference surrounded by senior Thai army commanders and government minsters at Government House in Bangkok on June 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday issued a public apology for her remarks about the commander of the Second Army Area during a phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which was secretly recorded and leaked to the media.

Apology and Assurance of Unity

The prime minister expressed regret over the leaked conversation, stating that she was unaware the call was being recorded.

"I must apologise for what happened as I really didn't know that the conversation was recorded," Paetongtarn told a press conference after an urgent meeting with military leaders.

She assured the public that her government remains united with the armed forces to defend Thailand's territorial integrity against any intrusion by Cambodia.

"From now on, I'll be more careful with my words. If we are united, we will survive this crisis," she added.

The Leaked Conversation

On Wednesday, Hun Sen embarrassed Paetongtarn by leaking an audio clip of their conversation, where the Thai PM was heard asking the Cambodian leader to disregard statements and actions made by the commander of the Second Army Area. This commander is responsible for defending Thai territories along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In the clip, Paetongtarn referred to the Second Army commander as being on the "other side" of both the Thai and Cambodian governments. The controversy arose after the commander reduced operating hours at the Thai-Cambodian border crossings in retaliation against Cambodia's military buildup along the border.

Prime Minister's Explanation and Urgent Meeting

On Wednesday, Paetongtarn clarified that her comments were not meant to offend but were intended to calm Hun Sen and ease escalating border tensions.

The following day, Paetongtarn convened an urgent meeting with top military brass to discuss the ongoing border tensions and reaffirmed the government's commitment to national security.

Unity in National Defense

After the meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised that the government and the armed forces must collaborate to address any threats to national security.

"Now, we have no time to fight among ourselves. We must defend our sovereignty, and the government is ready to support the armed forces by all means. We will work together," Paetongtarn stated.

She added that before taking any action, the government and armed forces must consider the safety of Thais in Cambodia and those living along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Government's Diplomatic Response

The prime minister also revealed that the Foreign Ministry had summoned the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand to address the leaked audio clip.

"No one does this in other countries," Paetongtarn said, referring to Hun Sen's leak of a private conversation. She added that no world leader would allow such an incident.

Call for National Unity

Paetongtarn concluded by reaffirming that both the government and armed forces are committed to defending Thailand's sovereignty and urged the public to support the government in this matter.

"The government and armed forces are united, so I call on the people to have unity with the government. We should not fight among ourselves," Paetongtarn stated.