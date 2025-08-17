CU students lock admin building demanding full housing facilities

Students of the University of Chittagong (CU) locked the administrative building with a vow not to unlock until their demands are met.

The students began their demonstration with a protest rally outside the administrative building around 1:30pm today, demanding full residential facilities for all or housing allowances as an alternative. They locked the building gates an hour later.

Alleging a seating crisis and a lack of accommodation facilities in residential halls, the students claimed that after the 2024 mass uprising, the administration had assured them of resolving the housing issue, but failed to implement any of the pledges.

Naeem Islam, a student of the Islamic Studies department, said, "The administration could solve all these problems if it wanted, but they only keep giving assurances without taking action. Our patience has run out. "

Kazi Asmani Binte Tajbi, a student of the geography department, said, "I applied for hall seats several times with recommendations, and many others did the same, with no avail. There is widespread corruption in allocating seats. Some of my acquaintances occupy entire rooms alone, while others secure seats through political influence."

Contacted, CU Registrar Prof Mohammed Saiful Islam said, "The students locked the administrative building without serving any ultimatum. The claim that we have ignored their demands is not true. We will try to resolve the matter through discussion."