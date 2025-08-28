JCD announces 25-member panel for Jucsu polls

Tanzila Hossain lone female candidate for general secretary post

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) today announced its 25-member panel for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election, scheduled for September 11.

The announcement was made by Abu Afsan Mohammad Yahya, JCD central senior vice-president, at a press briefing held at Adammya 24, the campus monument honouring the martyrs of the July mass uprising.

Sheikh Sadi Hasan has been nominated for vice-president (VP), while Tanzila Hossain Boishakhi will contest for general secretary (GS). Anjuman Ara Ikra and Mohammad Sazzadul Islam have been nominated for female and male assistant general secretary (AGS) respectively.

With this announcement, Tanzila became the only female candidate vying for the general secretary post in the Jucsu election.

"In the July uprising, the role and participation of Jahangirnagar University women were unforgettable and notable. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal wants to ensure equal representation of women," Afsan said

Other nominees include Yamin Howlader for education and research secretary, Likhan Chandra Roy for environment and nature conservation secretary, Zahid Hasan Khan for literature and publication secretary, Md Abidur Rahman for cultural secretary, Md Parvez Hasan Nishan for assistant cultural secretary, Md Aminul Islam for drama secretary, Md Jaber Hasan for information technology and library secretary, Md Tawhidur Rahman Khan for social service and human resource development secretary, Shakil Sardar and Kazi Mousumi Afroze for assistant social service secretary (male and female), Ujjal Hasan for sports secretary, Ruhul Amin Sweet and Mosammat Shahanaj Parvin Shanu for assistant sports secretary (male and female), Zahirul Islam for transport and communication secretary, and Md Mominul Islam for health and food security secretary.

The three male executive members are Hamidullah Salman, Mehedi Hasan and AM Rafidullah, while Sumaiya Sultana Siya, Happy Akhter Shila and Shayla Sabrin Nijhum will serve as female executive members.