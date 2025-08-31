Ducsu polls: No classes, exams at DU from Sept 7–10

Classes and examinations at Dhaka University will be suspended from September 7 to 10 due to the upcoming Ducsu and hall union elections.

The decision was announced in a notice signed by acting Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed yesterday.

Earlier last week, the university issued a notice saying that the Dhaka University metro rail station would remain closed on September 8, the day before the polls, and on September 9, the election day.

On the election day, only valid students, accredited journalists, and personnel involved in conducting the polls will be allowed to enter the campus.

Voting for the Ducsu and hall union elections is scheduled for September 9. This year, 471 candidates, including 62 female students, are contesting 28 Ducsu posts.