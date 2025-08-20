Ducsu polls: 509 nomination papers submitted for 28 posts

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election has ended.

Although 658 nomination papers were collected for 28 posts, a total of 509 were submitted, Chief Returning Officer Zashim Uddin said during a press briefing at the Senate Building this afternoon.

The number of candidates contesting each post is yet to be confirmed.

"Tomorrow we will know the number of candidates for each post. First, we will scrutinise the nomination papers and then publish a draft list of candidates," Prof Zashim said.