Army deployment requested ahead of Jucsu polls

The Election Commission of Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) has sought army deployment as a striking force ahead of the polls.

Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Daily Star around 10:00pm yesterday.

He said they sent the application to the chief of army staff on Thursday, requesting deployment of army to strengthen security ahead of the polls.

Similar requests were also sent to the inspector general of police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.

However, the registrar could not specify the duration for which the army has been requested to remain deployed.

Contacted for comments, Jucsu Election Commission member secretary Prof AKM Rashidul Alam said they would disclose the information in detail once they receive a reply from the army.

The election is scheduled for September 11. The last Jucsu election was held in 1992.