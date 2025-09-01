Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Sep 1, 2025 02:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:45 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

WhatsApp confirms hacking attack that targeted specific users

Mon Sep 1, 2025 02:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:45 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Sep 1, 2025 02:29 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:45 PM
WhatsApp hack
The company explained that attackers took advantage of a vulnerability in WhatsApp, alongside another flaw in Apple’s operating system. Photo: Grant Davies/Unsplash

WhatsApp recently said it had uncovered a hacking attempt that exploited flaws in both its app and Apple devices. The company added that it fixed the issue and believes fewer than 200 people worldwide were affected.

In an official statement, the company explained that attackers took advantage of a vulnerability in WhatsApp, tracked as CVE-2025-55177, alongside another flaw in Apple's operating system, CVE-2025-43300. Together, these loopholes could have allowed hackers to hijack a target's device by forcing it to process content from a malicious web address.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to a report by Reuters on the matter, human rights group Amnesty International said some of those hit appeared to be members of civic organisations. Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, who heads Amnesty's Security Lab, said his team had begun collecting forensic data from possible victims and warned that both iPhone and Android users were affected. He also noted that other apps may have been targeted in the same campaign.

WhatsApp credited its own security team for finding the issue and said the attack was very advanced but may have been limited to a small number of targets.

 

Related topic:
whatsappwhatsapp hack
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Which annoying office chat group character are you? Find out here!

Which annoying office chat group character are you? Find out here!

12m ago
social_media_platforms

Instagram and Facebook face disruptions worldwide

8m ago
WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing.

WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing feature for video calls

2y ago
Meta hiring

Meta poaches more OpenAI researchers: report

2m ago
Twitter replacement by Meta Threads

Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads tomorrow

2y ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচন ৩০ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত স্থগিত করেছেন হাইকোর্ট

আজ সোমবার এ আদেশ দেওয়া হয়।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনে আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী দরকার পড়ে না: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে