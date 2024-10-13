TikTok to undergo mass layoffs; about 500 in Malaysia

While Malaysia is a key region affected, TikTok’s global workforce will also see cuts as the company consolidates its regional operations. Image: Nik/Unsplash

TikTok is laying off hundreds of employees globally, including about 500 in Malaysia, as it shifts to AI-driven content moderation.

The layoffs, confirmed by the company on Friday, affect mostly content moderation staff, as TikTok now relies more heavily on automated systems to detect and remove harmful content. Currently, 80% of violations are handled by AI, reducing the need for human moderators, according to the company.

TikTok is investing $2 billion this year in trust and safety, aiming to enhance the efficiency of its content moderation processes, states a report by Reuters on the matter. The layoffs come amid growing regulatory pressure, particularly in Malaysia, where platforms like TikTok are required to apply for operating licenses by January 2025 as part of a government effort to combat harmful online content.

While Malaysia is a key region affected, TikTok's global workforce will also see cuts as the company consolidates its regional operations. Despite the job losses, TikTok continues to prioritise platform safety and efficiency, with its moderation strategy increasingly relying on advanced AI technologies to address content violations at scale, says the company. Further layoffs are expected as the company implements these changes globally, further adds the Reuters report.