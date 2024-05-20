Samsung Brings You AI-Powered AC

Shahriar Bin Lutfor

Director & Head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh

Samsung, being a globally reputed company for consumer electronics, has always been a pioneer in bringing new technologies to its lineup. In the last few years, we have experienced a high demand for cooling solutions due to the constant rise in temperatures, especially in summer, and the shift in lifestyle with urbanization. Additionally, customers need to experience advanced technology in their home appliances. Keeping all these in mind, Samsung introduces its new AI-powered air conditioner lineup to ensure further reliability and efficiency, adding some major breakthrough innovations.

Currently, Samsung has two lineups in Bangladesh - WindFree and StepUp. Both ACs come with AI technology and excellent power-saving capabilities with 8-pole Digital Inverter Boost Technology, enabling a reduction of energy consumption by up to 73%. Samsung Smart ACs use AI machine learning to personalize operation for comfortable cooling and energy efficiency. By enabling advanced geofencing functionality, when you are nearby your home, it automatically turns on your AC and turns it off when you leave your house. Samsung's new AC models cool faster compared to conventional models because they use a larger fan, wider inlet, wider blade, and 4-way auto swing.

All Samsung ACs come with a 10-year compressor warranty, free installation, in-home service, three free servicing sessions in the first year, and 15 feet of free copper pipe. I can confidently say, Samsung ACs are well-equipped to support our esteemed customers with advanced technology, innovative features, and optimal performance for their cooling needs.