Australia: A desired destination for higher education

Australia has become a popular destination for international students aiming to pursue higher education abroad. It is home to some of the most student-friendly cities in the world. According to the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, over 14,000 Bangladeshi students enrolled to study in Australia in 2023 alone - a 70 percent increase from the previous year and the highest number on record, taking 13th place in student numbers.

More than half a million international students from 192 countries choose to study in Australia for its quality education. Australian universities offer numerous scholarships to support these students. For example, Charles Sturt University offers attractive scholarship opportunities for international students. Each applicant is granted with 10 percent international student support scholarship and there is also a 25 percent international student merit scholarship available.

The Australian Government has a large scholarship programme for international students and invests some AUD 200 million per year in programmes at universities and other tertiary institutions around the country. Among Australia Awards Scholarships alumni surveyed in Bangladesh, 97 percent reported that the skills and knowledge developed through their scholarship would enable them to contribute to the development of Bangladesh. During 2023, a total of 72 Australia Awards Scholarship recipients from Bangladesh (36 women, 36 men) studied at master's degree level at Australia's world-class universities, including three people with disability. One of the most popular scholarships is the Australia Awards Scholarship, which is funded by the Australian government and provides full tuition fees, living expenses, and other allowances to recipients from eligible countries in Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Another notable scholarship is the Destination Australia Scholarship, which provides financial support to both domestic and international students studying in regional Australia. Other scholarships available to international students in Australia include the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships, which provide funding for research or professional development in a range of fields, with business management and information technology being the most preferred subjects.

The country offers three intakes per year: February, July, and November, each with unique benefits and limitations. The major intakes in Australia are in February, followed by July, and finally, November.

The initial step to applying would be shortlisting universities based on the subjects one might want to pursue. Business and Information Technology are currently among the most preferred subjects for international students. Sydney and Melbourne are the popular destinations for Bangladeshi students to pursue their higher studies.

While selecting universities, it is crucial to consider their employment prospects. Among the leading Australian universities Charles Sturt University is considered one of the best for graduate employment. Around 90 percent of its undergraduates secure full-time jobs within four months of graduating. Moreover, the average earning of Charles Sturt University graduates is AUD 64,100 per year.

An aspiring admission seeker should prepare a statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, and academic transcripts as per the requirement of the specific university, standardised test scores (GRE, GMAT, SAT if necessary) and proof of English proficiency.

The new migration policy of Australia has renewed visa policies to increase the minimum score requirements and the score requirement for a student visa from 5.5 to 6.0. Highlighting the interests and relevant experiences in the required essays can complement previous academic performance and increase one's chances of getting into their desired programmes.

Once accepted, students should start preparing the necessary documents for their visa application. To start the application, one needs to provide the letter of offer and confirmation of enrolment they received from the university upon acceptance. Genuine Student requirement consists of an array of information, including the details of a student's current circumstances, ties to family, community, employment and economic circumstances, reasons behind applying to Australian universities, history of study in Australia (if any) and other relevant information for screening.

To meet the requirements for a student visa, one must provide proof of financial savings required to cover the costs and expenses associated. International student visa applicants must provide proof of at least AUD 29,710. International students also need to have Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the duration of their stay. They may also need to undergo a health examination to meet the student visa health requirement. There are also certain character requirements that an international student must meet before coming to study in Australia. In some cases, a student may also need to provide a police background check.

After preparing these documents, a student needs to open an ImmiAccount. The best part of this seemingly complicated process is that a student can also take a professional guidance and advice from any registered expert under any particular university.

The two things international students need the most are information and research. If you are armed with these two, you are ready to dive into this new exciting chapter of studying in Australia.