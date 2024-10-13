Star Multimedia
Sun Oct 13, 2024 05:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 05:48 PM

79 families left homeless in Bogura Ashrayan project

A total of 79 houses were constructed at Panchgachi Char of Biram in Bogura's Sariakandi upazila with the funding from the Mujib Centenary Ashrayan Project 2 and a private NGO.

However, most of the houses have been washed away by the Jamuna river in the last month. The construction cost of these houses was about Tk 1.5 crore.

The 79 families who have lost their homes have also lost their last means of living, and are now in a helpless state.

