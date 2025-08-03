WNBA players slam sex toys thrown onto court

WNBA players have called for improved stadium security after two games in four days were halted when sex toys were thrown onto the court.

Friday's clash between the Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky was stopped briefly during the third quarter as officials removed a neon-green sex toy spotted near the basket.

It was the second Valkyries game to be disrupted this week for the same reason.

On Tuesday, the Valkyries' game against the Atlanta Dream was stopped in the final minute after a sex toy was thrown onto the hardwood.

"It's super disrespectful, I don't really get the point of it," Chicago's Elizabeth Sky said after the latest incident on Friday.

"It's really immature. Whoever's doing it needs to grow up," Williams added.

The New York Liberty's Isabelle Harrison took to Twitter to call for improved security after Friday's incident.

"ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??! Please do better. It's not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous."