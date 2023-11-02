What will follow the fiasco?

Miraz celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Shafique during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. Photo: AFP

A legion of Bangladesh fans gathered at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in hopes of taking back something to cherish from an abysmal World Cup campaign but they ultimately left in agony on Tuesday.

While the Shakib Al Hasan-led side reached Delhi for their next game against Sri Lanka, most of the fans left for home from the city of joy with questions in mind.

It's probably the men at the helm of Bangladesh cricket who can provide the exact reason behind the debacle that brought back the ghost of the 2003 World Cup.

Now question is whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, most of whom who travelled to Kolkata with their leader Nazmul Hassan Papon, will take the responsibility to unearth the truth behind the disaster.

Fans have been the leading force behind Bangladesh's success. Over the years, BCB members might've witnessed first-hand the arduous journey they have had to go through in order to follow Bangladesh.

However, in recent times, it appears that the team has lost touch with one of its biggest strengths and the BCB must be wary of this as it may bring greater repercussions if fans turn away from the team.

There were many fans who decided that it wouldn't be worth the journey to follow the Bangladesh team from Kolkata to Delhi.

With Bangladesh now lingering at the bottom of the 10-team table, a few players are solely hoping for divine intervention and seeking "prayers" while others are struggling to find answers. The puzzled and hapless faces in the group raise questions of whether the team even has any desire left to play for the qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy which requires them to finish in the top seven of the World Cup table.

After taking on Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will cap off their campaign with a daunting match-up against the mighty Australians on November 11.

As things stand, even unlikely victories in the last two matches would not be a face-saving act as the state and the real standard of the team — a far cry from the demands of modern cricket —have been laid bare.

But it will be important to see whether the BCB would take any steps to first perform an autopsy on this fiasco, identify the actual problems and then remedy those.

Even if the board manages to rectify the problematic areas, will it be willing to dig deep and look to find a long-term solution with proper planning?

Or, will there be yet another attempt to sweep the failures under the carpet by choosing to achieve the short-term glories, utilising favourable home conditions, as it always has been?