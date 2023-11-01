Bangladesh fans leave Kolkata with disappointment

Despite the shocking defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday, Bangladesh fans had hoped for a turnaround from the Tigers in the ongoing ICC World Cup. A large number of supporters travelled to Kolkata and made their presence felt at the Eden Gardens during the game against Pakistan on Tuesday as well.

But Shakib Al Hasan and his troops once again remained toothless and surrendered helplessly without a fight against Pakistan, slumping to their sixth consecutive defeat.

There was sheer disappointment among the Tigers supporters in the city of joy. Fans arrived in Kolkata with high expectations, having travelled all the way from Bangladesh, but it turned out to be a bitter experience for them.

Since the Tigers were scheduled to play their two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan in Kolkata, many fans had obtained their visas, arranged match tickets, booked hotels and made travel arrangements months before the tournament to support the Bangladesh team.

Considering the familiar culture, language and Kolkata's proximity from Bangladesh, it turned out to be a big reunion for the cricket lovers of the country and created an atmosphere of home away from home.

The new market area turned into a Bangladesh fan zone with the presence of thousands of Tigers supporters at the Marquis street and Sudder street. The topic of discussion at the tea stalls were mostly over the teams' horrible performance in the ongoing World Cup.

"I had made the plan to watch the two matches in Kolkata and after a long wait I finally got the visa. I had saved some money only to travel here in Kolkata and watch the two matches with high hopes but I was totally disappointed over our team's performance. We lost against a team like Netherlands and surrendered helplessly against Pakistan even without putting up a fight. I don't know whether the players can feel our pain or not but they should think about us too. We spend our money, time, energy and whole heartedly pray and support them coming all the way to another country. We expect something better from our team as cricket is part of our emotion," Tarek Hasan, a private university student, who came to Kolkata with friends, told The Daily Star.

Many even left the stadium right after Bangladesh's innings when they were bundled out for just 204 runs against Pakistan on Tuesday. Instead of watching yet another defeat from the stands, many opted to leave for their last-minute shopping while few even went to watch movies to uplift their mood.

"Once Bangladesh were all-out for just 204 runs it was all over for us as the body language of the players seemed like they knew they are going to lose today. Rather feeling more disappointed I thought I should finish my last-minute shopping since I had to take the bus early morning next day to return back to Bangladesh. After shopping, six to seven of us decided to watch a movie to entertain ourselves since there was hardly any entertainment watching this Bangladesh team on the field," said another dejected Bangladesh fan Tanvir Ahmed, a businessman from Dhaka.

Although skipper Shakib Al Hasan mentioned that they would want to return something to the disappointed fans who had backed the team despite the continuous failures at the World Cup, many would have already left India only with shopping bags and disappointments.